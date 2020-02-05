0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Parliamentary Budget Office opens in Skopje

The inauguration of the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) is yet another cornerstone of the independence of the legislative authority and the fulfilment of North Macedonia's constitutionally established legislative and oversight role, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Wednesday. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 5 February 2020 21:44

