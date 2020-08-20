Parliament won’t resume constitutive session Thursday

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament on Thursday will not resume its constitutive session, during which chairman Talat Xhaferi was to be re-elected Parliament Speaker. MPs say that the session will probably be scheduled for Friday, while the Speaker’s Office reiterated that the it will continue once a proposal nominating Xhaferi for the post, signed by at least 20 MPs, is submitted to Parliament.

According to the coalition agreement reached by SDSM and DUI, Xhaferi will remain Parliament Speaker of the new parliamentary composition. MPs have already began to sign the proposal endorsing this decision, Parliament sources say.

Following Wednesday’s meeting of DUI’s General Council, during which the coalition agreement with SDSM was confirmed and the names of DUI ministers in the new Government were announced, leader Ali Ahmeti said that Xhaferi will be elected Parliament Speaker on Thursday.

Although no official statement has been issued why the continuation of the session was postponed, some media outlets claim it was due to disputes between DUI MPs.

According to parliamentary sources, talks were being held earlier in the day on the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session, but no official statement has been issued on what was discussed.

Xhaferi’s re-appointment as Speaker will confirm the new parliamentary majority made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.

61 votes in favor are required to elect a new Parliament Speaker.

After being appointed, he will schedule a session to vote on the new government, led by SDSM’s Zoran Zaev.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for election of new government is September 2.