Skopje, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – Vice-Speaker Goran Misovski will head the Parliament delegation at the Republic Day-Ilinden celebrations in Krushevo on Sunday.

“Speaker Talat Xhaferi is in good health but requires rest at the doctors’ recommendation”, the Parliament said in a press release.

A week ago, Xhaferi was hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases with coronavirus symptoms, although tests came out negative.