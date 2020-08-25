Parliament verifies mandate of Zaev’s replacement, VMRO-DPMNE MPs stage walkout

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament verified during the continuation of its Tuesday session the mandate of new MP Dragica Gjavochanova, who replaces PM-designate Zoran Zaev.

Zaev resigned from his MP post earlier on Tuesday.

VMRO-DPMNE MPs walked out of the session in protest over verification of new MPs’ mandates, saying it went against Parliament’s Rules of Procedure. They stressed that the Verification Committee ceased to exist when Parliament’s constitutive session ended.

“We clearly pointed out that the Verification Committee ceased to exist when Parliament’s constitutive session ended, but you’ve given us no reason to trust that you will respect our notes, as well as rules. Therefore, VMRO-DPMNE MPs will no longer take part in this or any future sessions on verification of mandates,” said VMRO-DPMNE coordinator Nikola Micevski.

Meanwhile SDSM coordinator Jovan Mitrevski noted that VMRO-DPMNE’s actions will prevent the verification of mandates of new MPs and lead to dysfunctional Parliament and another crisis.

“The opposition’s behaviour will prevent the verification of mandates of MPs who replace cabinet candidates thus endangering the legitimacy of Parliament, not of the government, which will lead to another crisis. As a responsible coalition and competent MPs, it’s our duty to prevent future calamity,” noted Mitreski.

Parliament also confirmed on Tuesday the resignation of MP Ljupcho Nikolovski, who is part of the new government line-up.