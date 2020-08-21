Parliament to resume constitutive session at noon

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament on Friday at noon will resume its constitutive session, during which chairman Talat Xhaferi was to be re-elected Parliament Speaker.

A proposal nominating Xhaferi for the post, signed by new parliamentary majority made up of 62 MPs from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, Besa, DUI and DPA, is submitted to Parliament.

61 votes in favor are required to elect a new Parliament Speaker.

After the Parliament Speaker is appointed, he will schedule a session to vote on the new government, led by SDSM’s Zoran Zaev.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for election of new government is September 2.