Parliament to discuss changes to education laws Thursday

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – The school year, amid extraordinary circumstances, can start and finish in different times if the government decides so, according to amendments to the laws on elementary and secondary education, in fast-tracked procedure, which have been forwarded in Parliament.

Parliament Speaker scheduled a session on Thursday at 11 am where the MPs should pass the amendments.

Under the legislation, state of crisis, declaration of epidemic, i.e. pandemic, fires, floods or other natural disasters, are defined as being extraordinary circumstances.

Although Speaker Talat Xhaferi has scheduled a plenary session, it’s still unknown when the Education Committee will convene since it is in charge of approving the draft-changes.

As the start of the new school year, slated for Oct. 1, is approaching, the amendments have been drafted so as to regulate teaching instructions – online classes, in-person instructions and blended learning – in the midst of a pandemic.

The draft-amendments have been prepared and forwarded by the government.