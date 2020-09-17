Parliament to discuss changes in laws on elementary and secondary education

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – The Parliament is set to hold Thursday its 12th session on the amendments to the laws on elementary and secondary education and the decision on sending an Army member to the Lebanon international mission.

The amendments to the laws on elementary and secondary education stipulate that the school year can start and end in different periods during extraordinary circumstances, decided by the Government. Extraordinary circumstances include a state of crisis, epidemic or pandemic, fire, flood or other large natural disasters.

In addition, instruction days could be less than 180 days but not less than 100. Schools can hold extracurricular activities for the purpose of the pupils’ personal socio-emotional and psychological development during extraordinary circumstances.

In elementary schools, distant learning instruction during extraordinary circumstances can be replaced with physical presence of pupils only if criteria of health protocols adopted by the Government are met, but also considering the epidemiological situation in the municipality, the number of pupils in the class and the hygiene-sanitary conditions in the schools.

In secondary schools, physical instruction or distant learning can be organized by using means for electronic communication.

The Commission for Defense and Security will also hold a session ahead of the plenary, confirming the decision on the deployment of an Army member in the Lebanon mission.