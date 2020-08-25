Parliament to determine number of Vice-Speakers at Tuesday session

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament is set to hold a session on Tuesday to determine the number of Vice-Speakers in the new parliamentary composition.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has proposed that five deputy speakers be elected.

“The number of Vice-Speakers shall be determined by Parliament, upon a proposal by the Parliament Speaker. The Vice-Speakers shall be elected from among Members belonging to various political parties represented in Parliament,” Xhaferi has said, quoting Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Deputy speakers are expected to be elected from among MPs of SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, Alliance of Albanians, Alternativa, etc.

Parliament has also received the resignation of newly elected MP Florin Besimi, the brother of Fatmir Besimi, who has been nominated by DUI for Minister of Finance.

Moreover, ahead of Parliament’s Tuesday session, scheduled for 11 am, other cabinet candidates, including Mila Carovska and Nikola Dimitrov might also quit their MP posts.

SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev told TV21 earlier on Monday that the proposal for election of new government will be delivered to Parliament once it appoints Vice-Speakers.

“Parliament must first determine the number of Vice-Speakers and make several other decisions, as well as verify the mandates of spare MPs [set to replace those nominated for ministers]. Once this is done, I will immediately deliver to Parliament the proposal for election of government and its programme,” Zaev said.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for election of new government is September 2.