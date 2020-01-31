0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

Parliament storming: Trial of organizers starts on Feb. 21

The trial of the organizers of the Parliament events on April 27, 2017 will start on February 21.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 31 January 2020 15:56

