Parliament Speaker Xhaferi sends condolence letter on death of former MP Dimitrova

Skopje, 30 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi sent a letter of condolence Sunday to the family of the late former MP Ratka Dimitrova, who passed away late on Saturday.

“She was a woman of great character demonstrating an unwavering commitment, clear vision and will to take steps that have always been in line with her beliefs and convictions. I want to offer my sincere condolences on the loss of a close member of your esteemed family, the loss is huge, irreparable and painful. Feeling powerless in the face of grief, it remains for you to be strong, and keep the memory of the common beautiful moments that you have shared,” Xhaferi wrote.

Ratka Dimitrova, the former MP and VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group coordinator in the parliament from 1991 to 1994, passed away late on Saturday at the age of 80.