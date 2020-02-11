Parliament Speaker Xhaferi meets NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Mesterházy

Поврзани вести
NATO flag hoisted in front of Parliament in Skopje
11 February 2020 17:54
Parliament unanimously adopts law on North Atlantic Treaty ratification
11 February 2020 17:37
NATO membership both a privilege and a huge responsibility, says Pendarovski
11 February 2020 16:53
Buckle Up, National Road Safety Council urges 60% of drivers who don’t
11 February 2020 16:40
Di Maio: EU would recognize adopting PPO law as good sign
11 February 2020 15:35
Spasovski-Di Maio: North Macedonia has historic chance to achieve strategic goals
11 February 2020 15:15
