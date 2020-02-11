0_Macedonia.PortalSociety

Parliament Speaker Xhaferi meets NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Mesterházy

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Tuesday with NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Attila Mesterházy and Deputy Secretary General Ruxandra Popa, who were invited to attend Parliament's session on the ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 11 February 2020 16:53
