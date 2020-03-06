0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Parliament Speaker Xhaferi meets Kosovo counterpart Osmani in Prishtina

Kosovo Assembly President Vjosa Osmani met Friday with North Macedonia's counterpart Talat Xhaferi, discussing possibilities for cooperation between the two institutions, MIA reports from Prishtina.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 6 March 2020 18:57

