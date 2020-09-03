Parliament Speaker Xhaferi meets French Ambassador Thimonier

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Thursday with French Ambassador to North Macedonia Christian Thimonier.

Xhaferi thanked Thimonier at the meeting for the support France offered North Macedonia in accomplishing strategic priorities and expressed satisfaction over fruitful bilateral cooperation.

He presented to the Ambassador upcoming Parliament activities, which include election of committees, delegations and cooperation groups, as well as adoption of EU-related legislation, and efforts aimed at dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and managing its economic effects.

“Ambassador Thimonier congratulated Xhaferi on re-election as Parliament Speaker and stressed assurance that Parliament’s role will continue to strengthen in the future. He also underlined the importance of parliamentary control and expressed support for the work of the National Euro-Integration Council,” Xhaferi’s office said in a press release.

Participants also discussed at the meeting continuation of excellent cooperation between North Macedonia’s Parliament and the French Senate and National Assembly, which can improve overall bilateral relations and friendship.

“Stressing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, participants expressed at the meeting hopes that scheduled visits of French MPs to North Macedonia will take place once the health situation improves,” the press release read.