Parliament Speaker Xhaferi meets Croatian Ambassador Tiganj

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Tuesday with Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj and highlighted the exceptional bilateral relations that are expected to enhance in the coming period.

Speaker Xhaferi briefed Ambassador Tiganj on the Parliament’s activities and thanked for Croatia’s support to North Macedonia’s EU integration while expecting both countries to enjoy fruitful cooperation as NATO allies, his Office said in a press release.

Xhaferi also reaffirmed the necessity for further cooperation within regional and multilateral organizations.

Ambassador Tiganj welcomed the Government formation and the Parliament’s functionality, saying Croatia finds North Macedonia’s EU progress very important, alongside the fostering of stable political dialogue between the ruling authorities and the opposition.

Tiganj offered expert assistance at both governmental and parliamentary level in the process of opening the EU accession chapters, offering experts who can help the capacity building process.

Interlocutors also exchanged opinions on the development of economic and military cooperation, as well as opportunities for enhancement of inter-parliamentary cooperation, reads the press release.