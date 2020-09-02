Parliament Speaker Xhaferi holds meeting with Romanian Ambassador Stănilă

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi held a meeting on Wednesday with Romanian Ambassador to North Macedonia Viorel Stănilă during which they discussed friendly bilateral cooperation, his office said in a press release.

Xhaferi thanked Stănilă for Romania’s support regarding North Macedonia’s NATO accession and starting EU talks.

He expressed hopes that the two countries will continue to support each other and cooperate with the same intensity.

Stănilă congratulated Xhafer for re-election as Parliament Speaker and expressed satisfaction over cooperation with the Romanian Embassy.

“Ambassador Stănilă conveyed satisfaction over the fact that North Macedonia finally got the chance to join the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), of which Romania currently presides over. Speaker Xhaferi assured his guest that efforts will be taken at government and parliament level to wrap up preparations for officially joining BSEC on November 13, in Bucharest,” the press release read.

Participants agreed at the meeting to resume cooperation at highest level.