Parliament Speaker Xhaferi congratulates Republic Day

Skopje, 2 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talax Xhaferi congratulated Republic Day on Sunday, saying Ilinden is a symbol of the aspiration for a better tomorrow, a better life of future generations, a just society, progress and higher values.

“Amid this exceptional period of challenges, we should remind ourselves on both Ilindens – the Krushevo Manifesto and the ASNOM idea for a free, independent and prosperous Republic of North Macedonia, while respecting and relying on the fellow citizen, the neighbor,” says Speaker Xhaferi in the note.

He wishes citizens to spend the holiday with their families, while overcoming the COVID-19 challenge through observance of measures, reason and proper conduct, so that future holidays are observed in masses, united and free.