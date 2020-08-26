Parliament schedules session to elect new gov’t on Saturday

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s Parliament is set to hold a session on Saturday (Aug. 29) to elect the new government.

Prime Minister-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev submitted earlier on Wednesday the proposal for election of new government, as well as its program, to Parliament.

He said that the new government will be a stable, efficient and responsible that will guarantee strategic commitments, i.e. NATO and EU membership, focusing on good neighbourly relations, dealing with the corona crisis, more dynamic economic growth, as well as an effective rule of law, modern education and stable institutions.

Zaev, who gave the statement in front of Parliament’s building entrance, and was accompanied by 19 ministers, said: “We all commit ourselves to continue to move forward, and to work even more and harder and we will ask citizens for greater involvement in their government.”

According to him, the government’s program fully demonstrates the commitment of all political parties that are part of the coalition for uncompromising fight against crime and corruption, comprehensive cleansing of the judiciary and inspecting the origin of every office holder’s finances and assets.

Besides Zaev as Prime Minister, list of nominees for the government includes Ljupco Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight against Corruption, Fatmir Bitikji – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Oliver Spasovski – Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska – Minister of Defence, Bojan Marichikj – Minister of Justice, Blagoj Bochvarski – Minister of Transport and Communications, Venko Filipche – Minister of Health, Mila Carovska – Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska – Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Irena Stefoska – Minister of Culture.

Arijanit Hoxha from Besa will head up the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and Goran Milevski from the LDP will be the Minister of Local Self-Government.

DUI’s candidates include Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Bujar Osmani – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fatmir Besimi – Minister of Finance, Kreshnik Bekteshi – Minister of Economy, Naser Nuredini – Minister of Environment and Jeton Shaqiri – Minister of Information Society and Administration.

The new parliamentary majority is made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.