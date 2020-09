Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Lawmakers adopted Monday the decision on the composition of the Parliament’s working bodies (committees), a proposal harmonized by party whips.

The Parliament’s Committee on Election and Appointment Issues adopted last week the draft-decision on the election of committee chairs, members and their deputies.

The session agenda also includes the verification of the seat of an MP replacing Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska.