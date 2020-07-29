Parliament’s constitutive session at noon on Tuesday

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has signed the decision on scheduling the constitutive session of the new parliamentary composition in the Big Dome hall at noon on Tuesday (August 4).

“Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the constitutive session will go ahead in line with protocols and criteria established in coordination with Commission chair Zharko Karadzhovski, with the only goal of reducing the risk of the virus spread,” the Parliament said in Wednesday’s press release.

MPs, guests and media crews will undergo body temperature checks upon entering the building and disinfectants will be available at all entrances.

“The constitutive session will take place in the Big Dome hall, in which MPs will be seated at a proper distance and wearing protective equipment. Voting will be manual, by using cards, and the session will be broadcast live at the Macedonian Radio Television,” reads the press release.

The guests will follow the broadcast of the constitutive session from the Parliament’s plenary hall. In addition, media outlets can have a maximum of two representatives, since the press area has room for up to 50 people.

“With regards to the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, the Parliament’s MPs Club, the restaurant and the bar in the press center will not be open. Considering the size of the indoor event, all persons are recommended to limit their movement within the building and wear protective masks at all times,” reads the press release.

At the July 15 early parliamentary elections, SDSM won 46 MP seats, VMRO-DPMNE-44, DUI-15, Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa-12, Levica-2 and DPA-1. The final official results were announced on July 25, when the State Election Commission handed over the certificates to the elected lawmakers.