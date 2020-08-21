Parliament resumes constitutive session

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament on Friday resumed its constitutive session, during which chairman Talat Xhaferi is to be re-elected Parliament Speaker.

A proposal nominating Xhaferi for the post, signed by new parliamentary majority made up of 62 MPs from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, Besa, DUI and DPA, is submitted to Parliament.

61 votes in favor are required to elect a new Parliament Speaker.

The session was preceded by coordination of the parliamentary groups with Xhaferi in regard to the plenary session, and the parliamentary groups also held coordination meeting. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE held coordination meeting, which was attended by party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

At the beginning of the session, Gordana Siljanovska from VMRO-DPMNE said if Xhaferi is nominated for Parliament Speaker, the session be chaired by one of the deputy speakers.