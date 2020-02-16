0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Parliament passes key laws before it dissolves

Parliament on Sunday passed the Law on Public Prosecutor's Office and amendments to the Law on the Council of Public Prosecutors and the Law on Defense.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 16 February 2020 15:12

