Parliament holds session to elect new gov’t

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s parliament is set to hold a session on Saturday to elect the new government.

The debate in parliament can last two days at most, followed by a public vote by midnight at the latest on Sunday (Aug. 30). The Government is elected if supported by a majority of MPs, i.e. at least 61.

The new parliamentary majority is made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.

The largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE announced that it will participate in the debate, but as party spokesman Dimce Arsovski said it will vote against the election of the new government.

The new government led by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev will consist of 19 ministers instead of the current 26.

Prime Minister-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev submitted on Aug. 26 the proposal for election of new government, as well as its program, to parliament.

Besides Zaev as Prime Minister, list of nominees for the government includes Ljupco Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight against Corruption, Fatmir Bitikji – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Oliver Spasovski – Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska – Minister of Defence, Bojan Marichikj – Minister of Justice, Blagoj Bochvarski – Minister of Transport and Communications, Venko Filipche – Minister of Health, Mila Carovska – Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska – Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Irena Stefoska – Minister of Culture.

Economic transformation for rapid growth, higher standard, investment in public health sector, reduction of the poverty rate below 16 percent focusing on child poverty, Implementation of community policing, are some of the priorities included in 2020-2024 government program.

Arijanit Hoxha from Besa will head up the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and Goran Milevski from the LDP will be the Minister of Local Self-Government.

DUI’s candidates include Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Bujar Osmani – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fatmir Besimi – Minister of Finance, Kreshnik Bekteshi – Minister of Economy, Naser Nuredini – Minister of Environment and Jeton Shaqiri – Minister of Information Society and Administration.

According to Zaev, the government’s program fully demonstrates the commitment of all political parties that are part of the coalition for uncompromising fight against crime and corruption, comprehensive cleansing of the judiciary and inspecting the origin of every office holder’s finances and assets.

The July 15 early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia were held in extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic. The voting process lasted three days.