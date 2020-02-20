0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Parliament delegation attends PAM Plenary Session in Athens

Current political developments and security issues in the Middle East and North Africa, fight against terrorism, climate change, how to address the migration issue and promotion of human rights will be the focus of the 14th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, taking place Thursday and Friday in Athens.

Photo of Сања Ристовска, Грција Сања Ристовска, Грција 20 February 2020 13:14
