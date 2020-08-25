Parliament confirms Zaev’s resignation from MP post

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament of North Macedonia at its Tuesday’s session confirmed the resignation of SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev from his MP post.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi adjourned the session so that the State Election Commission (SEC) issues a certificate for the MP who will replace Zaev. The plenary session will resume with verification of the new MP’s mandate.

Moreover, other cabinet candidates, including SDSM’s Radmila Shekerinska, Nikola Dimitrov, Mila Carovska, Ljupcho Nikolovski, Oliver Spasovski, Jagoda Shahpaska and DUI’s Naser Nurdeini might also quit their MP posts.

Zaev said earlier on Tuesday that he will submit the proposal for election of new government to Parliament once the MPs nominated for ministers resign, the mandates of spare MPs [set to replace those nominated for ministers] are verified and number of Vice-Speakers is determined.