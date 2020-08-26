Parliament confirms resignations of cabinet candidates from MP posts, verifies mandates of replacements

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament has confirmed the resignations of cabinet candidates from their MP posts and verified the mandates of their replacements more than 12 hours after it set out to complete this task.

A new session was called to order to approve the resignation of every cabinet candidate and verify the mandate of each new MP.

VMRO-DPMNE and Levica MPs staged a walkout earlier on Tuesday after previously noting that the verification of new MPs’ mandates is not in line with Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

SDSM pointed out that the opposition’s actions will prevent the verification of mandates of new MPs and lead to dysfunctional Parliament and another crisis.

Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa MPs also walked out of Parliament, citing the fact they have been there for 12 hours as an excuse and requested that the session resumes Wednesday morning.