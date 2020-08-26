Parliament confirms resignation of Radmila Shekerinska from MP post

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament confirmed on Tuesday evening the resignation of cabinet candidate Radmila Shekerinska from her MP post.

Shekerinska is set to take part in the new government as Minister of Defence.

Moreover, Parliament verified at the same session the mandate of new MP Zekir Ramchilovikj, who replaces Ljupcho Nikolovski, candidate for the post of Deputy PM in charge of Fight Against Corruption.

Opposition MPs were absent from the session, after previously noting that the verification of new MPs’ mandates is not in line with Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament also confirmed the resignation of PM-designate Zoran Zaev from his MP post.