Parliament confirms MP Florin Besimi’s resignation

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament of North Macedonia at its Tuesday’s session confirmed the resignation of newly elected MP Florin Besimi, the brother of Fatmir Besimi, who has been nominated by DUI for Minister of Finance.

Parliament Speaker Xhaferi said that after receiving the notification from the State Election Commission, who is next on the DUI list of MPs, the plenary session will continue.

The newly elected MP Florin Besimi, the brother of Fatmir Besimi, who has been nominated for Minister of Finance, decided to relinquish his MP mandate in order to avoid a possible conflict of interest with his vote in Parliament.

Moreover, other cabinet candidates, including SDSM’s Zoran Zaev, Radmila Shekerinska, Nikola Dimitrov, Mila Carovska, Ljupcho Nikolovski, Oliver Spasovski, Jagoda Shahpaska and Naser Nurdeini from DUI might also quit their MP posts.

SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev said that he will submit the proposal for election of new government to Parliament once the MPs nominated for ministers resign, and mandates of spare MPs [set to replace those nominated for ministers] are verified and number of Vice-Speakers is determined.