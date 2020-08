Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament confirmed late Tuesday night the resignation of cabinet candidate Nikola Dimitrov from his MP post and verified the mandate of new MP Snezhana Kaleska-Vancheva, set to replace Mila Carovska.

In addition to Dimitrov and Carovska, thus far, Zoran Zaev, Radmila Shekerinska, Ljupcho Nikolovski and Oliver Spasovski have relinquished their MP mandates.

Parliament is next to approve the resignations of Jagoda Shahpaska and Naser Nuredini from MP posts.