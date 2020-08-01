Paris Saint-Germain edge Lyon on penalties to win League Cup

Paris, 1 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Friday evening edged Olympique Lyon to win the last ever League Cup on penalties 0-0 (6-5) and capture a fourth season title.

With neither side able to score in regular or extra-time, it was Pablo Sarabia’s converted penalty in the decisive shoot-out that sealed the win for PSG after a miss by Lyon’s Bertrand Traore.

The win gives the undisputed behemoths of French football in recent years a fourth season title.

They captured a record 13th Coupe de France last Friday as well as the domestic Super Cup last summer and were declared the Ligue 1 title winners when the competition was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG, without Kylian Mbappe after he suffered an ankle injury in the Coupe de France final against St Etienne, seized its ninth and last League Cup, as the competition will be scrapped from next year.

The tournament, for clubs in the top two divisions, has been played since 1994, but will be abolished to give players more time for recovery, according to the French league LFP.

Winning the cup brought a Europa League berth which will now be allocated through the domestic league.

Ligue 1 was the only one of Europe’s “big five” leagues to end its season early due to the pandemic.