Pandemic will define Europe’s global role, Merkel says

Berlin, 18 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The way in which Europe tackles the coronavirus pandemic will define its future role in global affairs, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Speaking in parliament to outline Germany’s upcoming EU presidency, Merkel said the pandemic should be seen as an opportunity to reform European institutions and businesses to better equip the bloc for the future.

Merkel said that at no point before had cooperation and unity among EU member states been more important, adding that “no country can overcome the crisis alone and in isolation.”

The German leader, who is leaving office at the end of her current term, said that the coronavirus-related restrictions had come at a high price, but were necessary in curbing the spread of the potentially deadly Covid-19 lung disease.

Germany is scheduled to take over the rotating EU presidency for six months starting on July 1.