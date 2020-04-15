Palmer: U.S. companies helping coronavirus fight in North Macedonia

Washington, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – Aside from the financial assistance provided by the United States, which I believe stands at USD 1,2 million until now, U.S. companies are also offering assistance to North Macedonia in the COVID-19 crisis management, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer has told Voice of America in Macedonian language.

“Coca Cola, Microsoft and many other U.S. companies with businesses in the Balkans have given their contributions,” says Palmer.

He adds that the American Chamber of Commerce is also active in coordinating the response and providing different sources of assistance.

“I am sure the United States will continue to provide financial assistance to our friends, partners and allies, so that we go through this crisis together and come out stronger,” notes Palmer.