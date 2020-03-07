0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Palmer: Prespa Agreement implementation is key to North Macedonia’s progress towards EU membership

Implementation of the Prespa Agreement is key to North Macedonia’s progress towards EU membership. These things are entwined and mutually supportive and reinforcing, said United States Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer at an event within the Delphi Economic Forum in Athens.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 7 March 2020 14:13
