Palmer: EU’s decision on date to start talks should come soon

Skopje, 24 February 2020 (MIA) – The reforms and their implementation will likely result in a favorable decision by the EU to start negotiations soon, US special envoy to the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer assured Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

Speaking with PM Spasovski on the sidelines of EBRD’s Western Balkans Investment Summit 2020 in London, Palmer said he expected that the EU would set a date to start talks in the near future as it was a logical step following North Macedonia’s meeting all criteria for it, and also due to its recent accession to NATO.