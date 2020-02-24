0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Palmer: EU’s decision on date to start talks should come soon

The reforms and their implementation will likely result in a favorable decision by the EU to start negotiations soon, US special envoy to the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer assured Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

Photo of Magdalena Reed Magdalena Reed 24 February 2020 20:07

Speaking with PM Spasovski on the sidelines of EBRD’s Western Balkans Investment Summit 2020 in London, Palmer said he expected that the EU would set a date to start talks in the near future as it was a logical step following North Macedonia’s meeting all criteria for it, and also due to its recent accession to NATO.

According to the government’s PR team, the meeting reaffirmed the friendship and strategic partnership between the United States and North Macedonia, while also highlighting the country’s leading position in regional cooperation.

PM Spasovski, the press release adds, confirmed that North Macedonia remains committed to fulfilling the obligations under the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria and the Prespa Agreement with Greece, both recognized by the international community as cherishing European values and as being shining examples of resolving bilateral disputes in the region. mr/

