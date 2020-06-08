Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise sharply, surpass 100,000

Pakistan‘s coronavirus infections surpassed the 100,000 mark on Monday as authorities struggle to control the spread of the virus after easing lockdown restrictions.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 103,670 and related deaths reached 2,065. At least 4,728 new cases and 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

More than 5,000 people are being treated in hospital and 262 are on ventilators. Of those who have tested positive for the disease, 34 per cent have recovered.

Pakistan reported its first coronavirus case on February 26 and is now among the top 15 countries most affected.

Officials say the country is still at least a month away from the projected peak of the pandemic.

The number of infections swelled in last four weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted lockdown restrictions and adopted a new “smart lockdown” strategy that allows for economic activity subject to guidelines.

Violations of those guidelines prompted authorities to seal markets, shopping malls and residential areas in several parts of the country last week.

Some 884 areas of the country have been placed under “smart lockdown” with more than 200,000 people impacted by the restrictions, Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday.

Opposition leaders and experts have blamed the government for the sharp rise in infections but Khan has ruled out another lockdown.

“Coronavirus was deliberately spread in Pakistan,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rules in the southern province of Sindh, said at a press conference on Saturday.