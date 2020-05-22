Pakistan jet crash death toll confirmed at 41 as rescue continues

Islamabad, 22 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – At least 41 bodies have been retrieved after a jetliner crashed into a populated area in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, officials said.

Two survivors were found after the Airbus A320 smashed into a narrow street moments before its scheduled landing at Jinnah International Airport, aviation and health officials said.

Rescuers were searching the rubble of the damaged buildings and the wreckage for more bodies and survivors several hours after the crash, as night fell.

The rescue operation might take another two days to complete, said Arshad Malik, chief of Pakistani International Airlines (PIA), which operated flight PK 8303.

About two dozen injured people, most hit by wreckage in houses on the ground, were being treated at two hospitals, said Azra Fazal, health minister of the province of Sindh.

There were no death among those on the ground, Malik said at a press conference in Karachi.

Army and civil rescuers were using heavy machines and helicopters to remove the rubble and wreckage in the street of Model Colony neighbourhood in Malir Cantonment area.

The plane crashed during the last minute of the flight, said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a spokesperson for the aviation authority.

The pilot approached the runway once, but could not land because of a failure of the landing gears and decided to take a go-around, Malik said.

He made another attempt, but the plane came down nearly 2 kilometres from the runway, the PIA chief added.

Both the engines had ceased to work, causing the crash, he said, quoting the last-minute conversation between the pilot and the official at the control tower.

Witnesses told local television channels they saw the plane circling around the airport before it came down.

Television footage showed plumes of thick smoke rising from the scene.

The flight took off from the eastern city of Lahore around 1 pm (0800 GMT) and crashed at 2:35 pm.

There was confusion about the number of passengers and crew on board as the airline and the civil aviation authority kept offering varying figures. Malik eventually put it at 99.

Manufacturer Airbus said it was providing technical assistance to Pakistan to investigate the crash. Malik promised to conduct a transparent probe with Airbus to determine the cause of the crash.

Several world leaders – including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moodi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani – expressed their grief upon hearing about the tragedy.

Pakistan resumed domestic flights on May 15 after a coronavirus lockdown. International air travel remains banned until the end of this month.

Pakistan has seen several deadly air crashes in the past decade.

In 2016, 48 people were killed when an ATR turboprop operated by PIA crashed in northern Pakistan.

In 2012, all 127 people on board Bhoja Air, a small private airline, travelling from Karachi to Islamabad were killed when the plane crashed in the approach area.

In 2010, in Pakistan’s worst-ever air disaster, an Airblue Airbus crashed before landing in Islamabad, killing all 152 people on board.