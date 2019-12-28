0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Packages worth up to EUR 90 to be granted relief from customs duties, starting Jan. 1

In line with implementation of European Commission recommendations and increasing e-commerce sales, small packages worth up to EUR 90 will be granted relief from customs duties, starting Jan. 1, 2020. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 28 December 2019 12:25
