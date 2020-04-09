Oxfam: New coronavirus could force half a billion people into poverty

The coronavirus pandemic could push as many as half a billion people across the world into poverty, the Britain-based Oxfam charity warned on Thursday.

The charity called on world leaders to agree to an economic rescue package to keep developing countries and communities afloat, ahead of meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and G20 finance ministers next week.

A new report, commissioned by Oxfam, suggested between 6- and 8-per-cent rise in poverty compared to 2018 levels, as governments shut down economies to manage the spread of the new coronavirus.

“This could set back the fight against poverty by a decade, and as much as 30 years in some regions such as sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East and North Africa,” said the report, conducted by King’s College London and the Australian National University.

It found that a 20 per cent drop in income as a result of a recession caused by the virus outbreak could push an additional 548 million people below 5.50 dollars a day, the World Bank’s international poverty line for upper middle-income countries.

Oxfam suggests cash grants be issued, more support be offered for small businesses, and the immediate suspension of the debt payments of poor countries.

To do that, Oxfam suggested the IMF issue 1 trillion dollars in Special Drawing Rights as a one-off global economic stimulus. The charity also urged rich nations to immediately increase aid to support the poorest nations and the adoption of emergency solitary taxes.