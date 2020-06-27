Over a million people encompassed by Municipal Services Improvement Project

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Over a million citizens have been encompassed by the Municipal Services Improvement Project (MSIP), which finances capital investments in municipalities towards improvement of people’s lives, implemented by the Ministry of Finance with the support of the World Bank, says Finance Minister Nina Angelovska.

“Over the past year, the project included the launch or completion of the construction/rehabilitation works of schools in Gevgelija, Veles and Lipkovo, kindergartens in Centar, Gostivar and Kisela Voda, playground and skate park in Gjorche Petrov and Ilinden, home of culture in Demir Kapija, water supply and sewerage systems in Krivogashtani and Gevgelija, local streets and roads Zhelino, Sopishte, Karposh, Radovish, Demir Hisar, Kisela Voda, Shuto Orizari, Kavadarci, Vasilevo, Kochani, Gjorche Petrov and Bitola,” Minister Angelovska says in a Facebook post.

In addition, the project has ensured the procurement of municipal vehicles and other municipal infrastructure for the City of Skopje and a number of municipalities across the country.