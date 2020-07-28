Over 700 salary support scheme recipients fail to implement provisions

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – Public Revenue Office (PRO) data shows that Skopje, Tetovo, Gostivar and Struga-based enterprises received subsidies as part of the government’s salary support scheme, but failed to pay workers, PRO director Sanja Lukarevska told a press conference Tuesday.

The PRO was in charge of implementing this coronacrisis measure aimed to help businesses retain workers.

Lukarevska said at the news conference that 281 companies received in April through the salary support scheme Mden 9,995,565, but failed to compensate employees. In May, 427 enterprises that received subsidies amounting to Mden 13,698,998 also failed to pay workers.

She added that according to PRO data, 120 payroll subsidy recipients neglected to pay employees both in April and in May, while eight introduced salary cuts.

Of the companies that didn’t implement salary support scheme provisions in April most were from Skopje, followed by Tetovo, Gostivar, Struga and Kumanovo.

A total of Mden 1,793,207,630 was allocated to 19,780 enterprises as part of the government’s salary support scheme to retain 128,315 workers.

In May, 19,938 companies with 119,182 employees received a total of Mden 1,666,373,597 in payroll subsidies

Of the 427 enterprises that were granted funds but failed to compensate workers, most were from Skopje, followed by Tetovo, Gostivar, Struga, Kumanovo, Bitola and Strumica.

The PRO head told the press briefing that those companies that received financial support yet failed to pay employees have been issued warnings, but additional measures will follow if they don’t take action.

“The Public Revenue Office monitors the implementation of financial support measure. Information regarding companies that were allocated subsidies, but failed to pay workers will be delivered to the government’s Secretariat-General, which is free to share them with the public,” Lukarevska said.

She called on companies to make use of the financial support measure, but also respect its provisions.

“I call on employers who have failed to implement measure provisions do so, because it’s aim was to retain jobs, not put money in employers’ pockets,” Lukarevska noted.

She underlined that although the deadline has expired companies still need to pay workers.

17,905 companies received in June financial support amounting to Mden 1,404,470,647 to compensate 101,148 workers.