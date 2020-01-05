0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Over 4,000 job adverts issued in two months, claims Stamenkovska Stojkovski

Adverts for 4,131 vacancies in state administration have been issued, through the Employment Agency and the Agency for Civil Servants, since November 6 when it was announced that a technical government will be formed, Nevenka Stamenkovska Stojkovski said Sunday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 5 January 2020 16:20
Back to top button
Close
Close