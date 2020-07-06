Over 30 tourists bound for Greece test positive for COVID-19 at border

Athens, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Greece in the past 24-hour period registered 43 new COVID-19 cases with 36 of those being tourists, MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

All 36 tourists were tested at the Bulgaria-Greece border. 20 were tourists from Serbia, reported the news agency ANA-MPA.

On Sunday, Greece said it will close its borders for Serbian nationals, starting from 6 am on Monday until July 15, 2020. This measure was taken due to the epidemiological situation in Serbia.

It is estimated that over 100,000 holidaymakers have entered Greece via the Bulgarian-Greek border crossing after the country opened its borders for tourism on July 1.