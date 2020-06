Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – More than 110 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, Institute for Public Health told MIA, adding that other swabs are still being processed.

The majority of the new COVID-19 cases are registered in Skopje, Institute for Public Health said.

North Macedonia records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since April 16 when it recorded 107 cases.