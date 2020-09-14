Outdoor events at 50% capacity, those indoors at 30%, gov’t decides

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Open-air events should be organized at fifty percent capacity of the venue with a limited number of attendees not exceeding 1,000.

Also, indoor events should be held at thirty percent capacity with 1,000 audience members in attendance, the government has decided.

According to the decision, adopted Monday, based on general recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, all visitors should disinfect their hands at entry and members of the teams organizing the event should disinfect throughout the event.

“When organizing events, it is necessary educational and informative flyers to be put in visible places listing the precautionary measures, wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance, regular/frequent disinfecting of hands and appropriate respiratory hygiene,” said the government’s press release.

The recommendations do not involve private gatherings, according to the decision.