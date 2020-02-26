Out of three, two tested negative for coronavirus; awaiting results for third

Skopje, 26 February 2020 (MIA) – Three people reported to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases with flu-like symptoms and were tested for coronavirus. Two tested negative, and the results for the third party are pending, according to Health Minister Venko Filipche.

The people tested were citizens of North Macedonia who had traveled to Italy recently and came to the clinic voluntarily, Minister Filipche said at a press briefing.

Filipche added that an airplane from Italy was expected to land later today. The Skopje airport, however, has a trained medical team to handle the health checks, he said.

Together with border police officers, they attended a coordinative meeting with the Committee for Infectious Diseases this morning and reaffirmed they are all taking the special screening measures.

At the meeting, according to Filipche, the medical experts and the border police confirmed they had already distributed all of the necessary equipment and questionnaires.

“At the same time,” he said, “in line with governmental recommendations and obligations, we are fast-tracking the procurement of disinfectants for schools, and protective gear for medical personnel.”

The Health Minister said all student trips to Italy have been canceled and urged tourists not to travel to countries where coronavirus infection was reported, especially northern Italy.

Asked about the timeline for delivering the soaps to the schools, Filipche responded that the procurement procedure would take four to five days, and schools can expect soaps starting Monday.

In response to a reporter’s question whether any public events would be canceled, he said there was no need unless a first case of coronavirus is confirmed in the country.

“Only then can we make a decision,” Filipche said, “depending on the epidemiologic chain around the infected person.”

The Health Minister highlighted that all passengers coming from the risky regions and displaying flu-like symptoms were tested. The tests the medical teams have at their disposal, he added, were enough. mr/