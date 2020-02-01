Out-of-control bush fire continues to burn near Australian capital

Canberra, 1 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – An out-of-control bush fire continued to rage near the Australian capital Canberra on Saturday, with more 35,000 hectares already burned.

The “Orroral Valley Fire” at Namadgi National Park, located between Canberra and New South Wales, is currently threatening homes in the capital’s southern suburbs, according to authorities.

“The fire is growing and it may become unpredictable,” Australian Capital Territory’s Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters on Saturday.

Emergency Controller Georgeina Whelan said the bush fire was generating its own weather pattern and was closing in on Tharwa, the southern-most suburb of Canberra.

“The fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path,” Whelan told reporters. “Driving is extremely dangerous and may be deadly.”

The fire has already burned 15 per cent of the total capital territory area. A major highway out of Canberra has been closed.

The bush fires in Canberra and nearby regions have beem exacerbated by extremely hot and windy conditions, with temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius.