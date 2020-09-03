Our duty is to serve the citizens, PM Zaev tells ministers

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – We have to serve all citizens regardless of their ethnic background, party affiliation, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color of the skin, origin, social background, education, religion, political belief, age and social status, PM Zoran Zaev told his ministers while handing them over mandate letters.

“In the parliamentary elections held in July, the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia elected us to continue to move the country forward. They entrusted us with their vote and it is our duty during the four-year term to provide a better life for them, a life they would want for themselves and their loved ones,” Zaev said at the Thursday’s session, stressing that the citizens elected a government that would fight against the novel coronavirus, address the health and economic crisis, and improve the Macedonian economy, for job creation and better environment among other things.

“I expect the ministers while performing their duties and implementing the government’s work program for the next four years to be engaged unreservedly with full professional commitment,” he said.

PM Zaev on his part vowed that he would be more open with an improved two-day communication with the citizens and the communities in a need of help from him and his associates.

Presenting the mandate letters, Zaev reminded the new ministers that ‘everyone is replaceable.’ “This should motivate us further to serve the citizens better and more efficiently,” he stressed.