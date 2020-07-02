Our bold decisions opened perspectives for future generations, Zaev tells Kochani panel

Kochani, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – In less than three years we made bold decisions which paved our way for NATO membership and a decision allowing us to start negotiations with the EU, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told Thursday an election campaign panel in Kochani.

“We have joined NATO and I expect the country to open the EU negotiations chapters in September or October, which will also open our access to EU funds. When some decisions required courage, we’d made them and today we see the results in every segment,” he said.

Zaev said the third electoral district, which also includes Kochani, is very important. “I expects SDSM to win comfortably here.”

Kochani, he said, is known for its river bridges and we have been building bridges of friendship with our neighbors Greece and Bulgaria. “I believe we will succeed in implementing our agenda ahead, because the citizens have always known to make the right decision and get on the right track,” the SDSM leader noted.

Speaking at the event, Ljupcho Nikolovski, first candidate on SDSM’s list in the third electoral district, said the eastern region of the country is no longer neglected.

From being the most neglected region, now it is the fastest growing in the country, according to him.

“Everywhere you look, there’s something being built here. It’s an example how the local and central government can work together, invest together for the citizens. Our next goal is to bring back young people to live here, in the eastern region, and to start exporting our branded Macedonian products,” Nikolovski told supporters.