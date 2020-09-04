Osmani-Zakharieva: Political dialogue should be intensified

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia and Bulgaria should intensify the political dialogue at several levels in the coming period, concurred the countries’ foreign ministers, Bujar Osmani and Ekaterina Zakharieva respectively, in Friday’s phone call.

Bulgarian FM Zakharieva congratulated her counterpart on taking office as foreign minister wishing him success during the mandate, the Foreign Ministry said.

Minister Osmani underscored North Macedonia’s commitment to strengthening the friendship with neighboring Bulgaria, which is of mutual interest for the citizens of the two countries, regional dynamic of good neighborly relations and the EU integration process, stated the press release.