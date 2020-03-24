Osmani: We made it because we deserved it

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday’s decision by the EU to give a date for the start of accession negotiations is a fresh breath of optimism that will help the country better overcome the coronavirus crisis, urging citizens to be optimistic, patient and cautious.

“It was a long path to come to this day. When we started this journey three years ago, we were optimistic but not entirely convinced that the moment would come after 20 years of being part in the stabilization and association process and 15 years in the waiting room as a candidate-country. As of today, we are entering into the final stage of the dream we have had since the country’s independence – EU membership. Let’s be clear, we made it because we deserved it!, Deputy PM Osmani told a joint press conference with Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

He said the decision for the start of accession negotiations is no gift or a pure political decision, but a recognition of everything that the country has done.

“It is a recognition of the commitment by the Government and other institutions to reforms, success in creating goodneighborly relations, internal cohesion and stable interethnic relations. That is why the decision has no additional conditions attached to it. It gives the European Commission the freedom to form the so-called negotiating framework for the country, followed by an intergovernmental conference that will officially launch the negotiations,” said Osmani.

He expressed assurance that the coronavirus battle will be won and the bright future will come.

“It is good to know that we have challenges related to the EU negotiations in the near future, this is a process that brings progress in the country, creation of EU institutions, progress in education and science, quality healthcare, economic stability that stimulates foreign investors, more work for entrepreneurs, more well-paid jobs, a better living standard of citizens,” noted Osmani.

He urged people to be optimistic, patient and cautious.

“Follow recommendations, stay at home but do not despair, we will surely overcome this challenge and then a prosperous future awaits,” said Osmani.

He said the EU would provide EUR 70 million in assistance in different stages for North Macedonia’s health system and afterwards the economic effects of COVID-19.

“EU is not only our partner on paper but a real and timely partner. About EUR 70 million will be activated for the health sector and afterwards for the economic consequences of the pandemic,” underlined Osmani.