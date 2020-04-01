Osmani-Varhelyi: North Macedonia granted access to EU Solidarity Fund

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi held Wednesday a video-conference meeting, discussing the Government’s activities in tackling the COVID-19 challenges and possibilities for enhanced cooperation with EU institutions in this regard.

Osmani and Varhelyi referred to EU’s emergency assistance for North Macedonia through re-allocation of a portion of IPA funds, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

“The immediate support in the amount of EUR 4 million and over EUR 60 million from the IPA funds for social and economic recovery amounts for significant support from the European Union. We are also pleased by the fact that the country is becoming a part of the common European mechanism for COVID-19 protection and joint procurement of medical equipment,” said Osmani.

Varhelyi said North Macedonia has also been granted access to the EU Solidarity Fund, which will allocate funds for management of the COVID-19 challenges.

“Let me also thank you on behalf of the Government for your personal contribution in the historic decision for the start of EU accession negotiations,” Osmani told Varhelyi.